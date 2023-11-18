Badminton star of India, PV Sindhu has been struggling with her form lately. She has failed to progress deep in the recent Asian Games 2023 both in individual and team events. She recently had a change is coach as well. After five months without a coach following parting ways with Korean Park Tae Sang, PV Sindhu announced Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach until the Paris 2024 Olympics. Now, she has shared another post on social media confirming that she is training under the mentorship of Indian Badminton Legend Praksh Padukone since August 2023. She has also expressed her motivation and how she is looking forward to train under Prakash Padukone in her post. India’s Campaign at Japan Masters Super 500 Ends As Indian Shuttler HS Prannoy Gets Defeated in Second Round.

PV Sindhu Announces Indian Badminton Legend Prakash Padukone As Her New Mentor

For those wondering and constantly asking me 😅, the cat is finally out of the bag!! Prakash sir is assuming the role of the mentor in my setup. I started training with him at the end of August, and it's been uphill ever since. He's more than a mentor; he's my guide, my guru,… pic.twitter.com/KxYlo4dyBd — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 18, 2023

