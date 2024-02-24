India have achieved history, attaining its best-ever medal tally in the event by securing 18 medals. India have achieved history, attaining its best-ever medal tally in the event by securing 18 medals at the 2024 edition in Thailand. Manasi Joshi defeated compatriot Mandeep Kaur to reach the semifinals while Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam progressed to the last four in singles competition. While Bhagat beat France's Mathieu Thomas, Kadam beat Nigeria’s Chigozie Jeremiah Nnanna. Bhagat also entered the semifinals in mixed doubles with Manisha Ramdass with the pair beating Japan's aiyo Imai and Noriko Ito. With 21 badminton medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, India's para-badminton players have put up a great show at the world championships and hope to gear up for the Paralympics in style. The semifinals will be played on February 24.

India Make History at Para Badminton World Championships

INDIA CREATES HISTORY AT THE PARA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS India secured a record 18 medals at the ongoing World Championships the highest ever medal tally QF result Chirag/Raj won 2-0 Mandeep/Manisha won 2-0 Nehal/Naveen won 2-0 Pramod/Sukant won 2-0 Manasi/Thulasimaithi won 2-0 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) February 24, 2024

India Assure 18 Medals

Breaking With the SFs later today India has secured 18 Medals at the Para Badminton World Championships 💪 — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)