After a winning start vs Kazakhstan, India will now look to repeat a similar performance against the United Arab Emirates in their second group-stage encounter in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023 on February 15. The contests will be held in Court 1 and is slated to start tentatively at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of this tournament in India but the live telecast of the games will be available from February 17 onwards. SonyLIV will provide live streaming of this IND vs UAE contest. The group stage games can be watched online on Badminton Asia's YouTube and Instagram channels.

India vs UAE on SonyLIV

Watch the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 LIVE from one of these official channels on 17-19 February! Stay tuned for an update on live streaming on 14-16 February!#BAMTC2023 #Badminton #BadmintonAsia pic.twitter.com/YbyJ67FYtm — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) February 9, 2023

IND vs UAE on YouTube

Live streaming for the Group Stage of the Blue Ocean Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Dubai 2023 will be available on Youtube (Court 1) and Instagram (Court 2) 🏸#BAMTC2023 #BadmintonAsia #Badminton pic.twitter.com/22HOF7AqxY — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) February 14, 2023

