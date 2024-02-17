The Indian women's badminton team entered the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 with a 3-2 win over Japan on February 17. The victory was sealed by 17-year-old Anmol Kharb who defeated Japan's Natsuki Nidaira 21-14,21-18 in straight games to win the contest. India with this victory, won the contest 3-2 and have entered the final for the very first time.

India Women's Badminton Team Enter Maiden Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)