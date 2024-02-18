The Indian women's badminton team scripted history on Sunday, February 18 by winning a first-ever gold medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. Seventeen-year-old Anmol Kharb won the decider of the contest against Thailand as she defeated Thailand's Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-19. PV Sindhu and Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly had also clinched wins in this final as India beat Thailand 3-2 to lift the gold medal.

India Women's Team Win Maiden Gold Medal

Watch Moment When Anmol Kharb Clinched Win in Decider

#BATC2024 Indian women are Badminton Asian Team Champions as Anmol Kharb win another decider against a higher-ranked opponent. ❤️ Joy on her face as she takes centerstage amid her teammates, one of whom is a world champion, double Olympic medallist Sindhu cheering her on! pic.twitter.com/sxhlSXFt90 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)