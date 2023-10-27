Manasi Girishchandra Joshi and Murugesan Thulasimathi won the silver medal in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 badminton event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The Indian pair lost the contest 2-1 to Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah and Leani Ratri Oktila. Joshi and Thulasimathi lost the first game 16-21 but staged a comeback to win the second one 21-13. In the decider, they went down fighting 14-21.

Manasi Girishchandra Joshi, Murugesan Thulasimathi Win Silver Medal

🥈 Silver Sparkles in Badminton Doubles! 🏸#TOPSchemeAthlete @joshimanasi11 & Thulasimathi Murugesan bring home #Silver🥈after a thrilling match against 🇮🇩's Khalimatus Sadiyah & Ratri Leani in Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 at #AsianParaGames.🇮🇳🏆✨



Well fought girls👏 Many… pic.twitter.com/MUXiBZSdQh— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 27, 2023

