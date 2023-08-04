On August 4, 2012, Saina Nehwal scripted history and become the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal. She secured bronze in London Olympics 2012 as China's Xin Wang injured her knee in the bronze medal match and had to quit the match mid-way. It is an important date in the history of Indian badminton as it revolutionized the game for the better. Saina Nehwal Pulls Out of Indian Badminton Squad Selection Trials for Asian Games 2023

Saina Nehwal Became the First Indian Badminton Player to Win an Olympic Medal

