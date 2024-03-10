Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue theirtitle-winning form in the French Open 2024 as they win the title there defeating the Chinese Taipei duo Lee Jhe Huei and Yang Po Hsuan by a margin of 21-11, 21-17 in the final. This is second French Open title victory for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Indian Shuttler B Sai Praneeth Announces Retirement from International Badminton.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Win French Open 2024

BROTHERS BAGGED THIER 2ND FRENCH OPEN TITLE Satwik/Chirag defeated Lee/Yang 21-11, 21-17 to win the French Open title They became the 2nd Indian to win 2 French Open Titles Dominant Display by them throughout the tournament as they won without dropping a single game pic.twitter.com/XrvPDBOqRp — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 10, 2024

