The Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra won their first round match in Yonex Taipei Open 2022 and reached round of 16 in the Women's Doubles category. The pair beat Pin-Chian Chiu and Ciou-Tong Tung 21-14, 20-22, 21-11 in the first round. In Men's singles event, Subhankar Dey and Chirag Sen both have been knocked out. Earlier, seeded Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap clinched a round of 16 berth.

Women's Doubles result:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 WD - Round of 32 🇮🇳Tanisha CRASTO🏅 21 20 21 🇮🇳Shruti MISHRA🏅 14 22 11 Pin-Chian CHIU Ciou-Tong TUNG 🕗 in 48 minutes https://t.co/s2qpomzgK3 — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Subhankar Dey game:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 MS - Round of 32 21 21 🇲🇾Jun Hao LEONG🏅 11 17 🇮🇳Subhankar DEY 🕗 in 40 minutes https://t.co/dnnt9qEiGS — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

Chirag Sen game:

YONEX Taipei Open 2022 MS - Round of 32 21 21 Chun-Yi LIN🏅 19 9 🇮🇳Chirag SEN 🕗 in 34 minutes https://t.co/kfUwSvmdG1 — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 20, 2022

