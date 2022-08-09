Chelsea are ready to submit yet another bid for Wesley Fofana to Leicester City after their $80 million bid was rejected earlier, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Blues will reportedly submit an offer worth more than $85 million to the Foxes after the Leicester-based club informed that the player is not for sale. It is understood that the youngster wants a move away from his current club and Thomas Tuchel's side are the front runners to sign him.

Check the tweet:

Chelsea are preparing new proposal for Wesley Fofana. Negotiations will continue with Leicester, they insist he’s not for sale but Chelsea will now push again after bid for more than £70m turned down last week. 🚨🔵 #CFC Fofana wants the move. Chelsea will try again, on it. pic.twitter.com/oE2RiJtrSy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2022

