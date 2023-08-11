The much-awaited Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 kick-started on August 5 in Trinidad and Tobago. The Indian contingent has given their all and has left no stone unturned to make the nation proud. During the penultimate day of the Games, Pooja and Arjun have grabbed a bronze medal in High Jump and Javelin Throw respectively. India’s Asha Kiran Barla Wins Silver Medal in 800m at Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

Pooja and Arjun Win Bronze Medal in High Jump and Javelin Throw Respectively at Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

GOOD Day: Indian athletes add two bronze medals to their kitty. Pooja wins bronze in high jump, while Arjun finishes third in #javelin at Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. @Media_SAI — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 11, 2023

