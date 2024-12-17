Conor McGregor took to his official social media account and has announced that he will take on WWE and YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. Conor McGregor also mentioned that he will be returning to the Octagon but only after his boxing match with Logan Paul. As per McGregor, he has agreed on all terms with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul. Conor also mentioned that rumours about fighting Ilia Topuria are false and he will be taking on Logan Paul in a boxing match in India. Conor McGregor To Return to UFC Next Year? Dana White Provides Update on Irish MMA Fighter (Watch Video).

Conor McGregor's Announcement

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

