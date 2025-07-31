The Indian national cricket team registered a rare unwanted feat after they lost 15 consecutive tosses in international cricket. It is extremely rare, with a probability of 1/32768 (0.0003%). England's stand-in captain Ollie Pope won the toss and decided to bowl first after Team India's skipper Shubman Gill called it wrong. Gill lost all five tosses in the five-match Test series. Meanwhile, the Three Lions are leading the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1. London Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 1.
1 in 32768 Times!
India loses yet another toss, and #ENG has decided to bowl first. 🤯
Fun fact: Both #OlliePope and #ShubmanGill have captained in 4 Tests, and neither had won a single toss until today...
Pope finally wins one today, while Gill’s toss luck is still MIA. 😅#ENGvIND 👉 5th… pic.twitter.com/TJ7fNdPubK
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2025
