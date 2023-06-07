After negotiating the initial spell from Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, David Warner has looked to open up more and take on the game. He came out hard on the first change bowler Umesh Yadav and scored four boundaries in his one over taking the over for a massive 16 runs.

David Warner Hits Four Boundaries As He Takes On Umesh Yadav

