The Chennai Super Kings would be looking forward to come back to winning ways when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2024. CSK have lost both their previous two games after making a winning start in the tournament. On the other hand, KKR have been in top-notch form so far and are yet to lose a match. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 8, 2024. Cricket fans in India can use the Star Sports Network as the viewing option to watch the live broadcast of the match whereas it will also be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. MS Dhoni Sweats It Out in the Nets Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)