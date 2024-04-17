The South Africa Women's Cricket Team led by Laura Wolvaardt will be up against Sri Lanka Women in the third ODI match of the three-match series. The hosts currently lead the series by 1-0 and would be hoping to win the series. The match will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The Cricket fans in India cannot watch the live broadcast of the SA-W vs SL-W third OD match due to the absence of the broadcaster. However, it can be streamed on the FanCode app and website with a premium subscription. The match starts from 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Engages in Heartwarming Interaction With Kids in Lucknow, Video Goes Viral.

SA-W vs SL-W Live

Final Prep Done ✅🇿🇦 The Proteas Women are ready for the final game of the tour 💪🔝 🏟️ JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom 📺 SS Action (Ch 208) 🕛 14:00 🎟️ Get your tickets on TicketPro ➡️https://t.co/emKHQ2hkZ0#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #SAWvSRIW pic.twitter.com/9ZvPXaJHPr — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) April 17, 2024

