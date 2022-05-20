Moeen Ali may not have had the best of the seasons so far but is in great touch against Rajasthan Royals. The England all-rounder smashed Trent Boult for 26 runs in the final over of the powerplay while bringing up a 19-ball half-century. Ali smashed Boult for five fours and one six.

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦! 1⃣ Six & 5⃣ Fours In An Over! ⚡️ ⚡️ Relive how Mooen Ali went berserk against Trent Boult 🎥 🔽 #TATAIPL | #RRvCSK | @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/o8JhlfUbYX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)