Defending a target of 136 in an eliminator game, Chattogram Challengers bowlers needed to be more precise to give their side a chance in the match. Skipper Shuvagata provided a great start by dismissing fellow countryman Soumya Sarkar early in the first over. But Kyle Mayers smashed the off-spinner all over the ground, scoring 26 runs off his third over. He hit three maximums and two fours to push Fortune Barishal's side closer to the win. Mayers got out on 50 off 26 deliveries, while captain Tamim Iqbal scored an unbeaten 52 runs to win the match by seven wickets. Fan Wearing RCB Jersey Spotted Attending Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match (See Pic).

Kyle Mayers Smashes Shuvagata Hom for 26 Runs During Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal

