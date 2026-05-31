6,6,6,6,6,6! Kushal Bhurtel Becomes 2nd Nepal and 6th Overall Batter To Hit Six Sixes In An Over in T20I (Watch Video)

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Nepali opening batsman Kushal Bhurtel entered the record books on Sunday, 31 May 2026, by hitting six sixes in an over against China during the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier in Singapore. Bhurtel dismantled left-arm spinner Chen Zhuoyue in the ninth over, making Nepal the first country to boast two players with this rare international feat. Bhurtel joins teammate Dipendra Singh Airee, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Darius Visser and Manan Bashir as the only batsmen to achieve this milestone in T20Is. He finished his blistering innings with a century, scoring 129 runs off just 43 balls. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Kushal Bhurtel Slams Six Sixes in An Over

An exclusive club welcomes Kushal Bhurtel 🤝 More here 📲 https://t.co/SgZbdZXzzx pic.twitter.com/0s1AKEBYu6 — ICC (@ICC) June 1, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).