Sachin Tendulkar shared wishes for fans on the occasion of a 'happy and fulfilling New Year 2024.' The Master Blaster took to social media to pen a note where he wrote, "New Year is a great time to script new dreams, and commit further to existing ones. May all our positive thoughts manifest into the goals we desire. Wishing everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year 2024." Apart from Tendulkar, a lot of other members of the sports fraternity extended good wishes to fans on New Year's Day. Happy New Year 2024 Wishes: PV Sindhu, Suresh Raina and Others Greet People on the Occasion of New Year.

Sachin Tendulkar's Post:

New Year is a great time to script new dreams, and commit further to existing ones. May all our positive thoughts manifest into the goals we desire. Wishing everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year 2024.#HappyNewYear — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2024

