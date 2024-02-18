Scalping 500 Test wickets in International Cricket is special. But Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't celebrate his special moment as he had to leave quickly on the same day, temporarily withdrawing from the ongoing Test between India and England at Rajkot due to a family emergency which was later revealed as a healthy emergency of his mother. Ashwin rejoined the team on Day four of the Test match and also scalped a wicket of Tom Hartley. Ashwin's wife Preethi Narayanan penned down an emotional post where she revisited the day Ashwin achieved the 500th wicket. Preethi revealed despite longing for the milestone for so long, the next 48 hours were the longest of their lives. She congratulated Ashwin by saying 'What a phenomenal achievement. What a phenomenal guy' and added that she is insanely proud of him. 'What A Star' Jos Buttler Lauds Rajasthan Royals Teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Double Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (See Instagram Story).

Ravi Ashwin's Wife Prithi Narayanan Pens Down Emotional Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒫𝓇𝒾𝓉𝒽𝒾 𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓌𝒾𝓃 (@prithinarayanan)

