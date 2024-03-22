Former cricketer and player for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Suresh Raina who is also known as Mr IPL met MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of the IPL 2024 season. CSK took to social media and posted a heartwarming video of their meeting and captioned it as, "A Timeless Tale of Brotherhood!" and they added a special song in the video. Raina will be present as a commentator for IPL 2024. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Congratulates and Hugs Ruturaj Gaikwad After He Takes Over Captaincy from MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

The Address of Madras!

We built this house on memories

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)