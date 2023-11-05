Virat Kohli met one of his friends and former teammates AB de Villiers at the Eden Gardens ahead of the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 5. Kohli and de Villiers have been one of the most destructive batting pairs when they played together for RCB in the IPL and off-the-field, they share a very good bond. The former South African cricketer, in a viral video, was seen meeting Kohli and the two shared a hug before engaging in a chat. Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Virat Kohli Birthday Special: How Star Indian Batsman Altered his Technique to Make A Roaring Comeback.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)