Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan is currently playing in PSL 2024 for Islamabad United. The hard-hitting middle order batter impressed against Peshawar Zalmi scoring a power packed half-century. During a recent interview, Azam was asked who is his favourite finisher in T20 Cricket. While Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell came out as two of his preference, Azam was in a dilemma when he had to choose between AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni as his ultimate favourite. Finally, Azam locked on MS Dhoni. Fans loved how Dhoni has influence cricketers across the globe and generations and made the video viral on social media. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated.

Azam Khan Reveals His Favourite Finisher in T20 Cricketer

AB de Villiers❓ Virat Kohli❓ MS Dhoni❓ Azam Khan picks the best finisher in cricket 👀#HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/cPbE9AH3eg — CricWick (@CricWick) February 26, 2024

