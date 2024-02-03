Virat Kohli has taken leave from the first two Tests of the Indian Cricket team's ongoing series against England due to undisclosed reasons. Although he hasn't confirmed the reason of his leave, his close friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers revealed in a video on social media that Virat is expecting the birth of his second child and that is why he is spending time with his family and Anushka Sharma. Fans were elated by the revelation and made the news viral on social media. 'Fake News' Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Kohli Refutes Claims of Star Batsman Missing India vs England First Two Tests Due to Mother's Health Concerns (See Post).

AB de Villiers Reveals Virat Kohli Is Expecting The Birth of His Second Child

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)