Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest challenges for England in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. In the third match at Rajkot, Bumrah put an anchor to the scoring rate of the England batters who were trying to get off to aggressive starts based on their team philosophy popularly called 'BazBall'. When England were reduced to 28/3 in the second innings, Bumrah finished an over and took a jibe on England saying one of his teammates, 'Ab to Mar Hi Nahi Rahe Hai'. Fans loved it and made his cheeky comment viral on social media. 'Ye Aajkal Ke Bacche' India Captain Rohit Sharma Appreciates Performances of Youngsters In IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (See Instagram Story).

Jasprit Bumrah Has a Jibe At England's 'BazBall' Approach

missed it live but this has ended me, how does he sound polite even when sledging 😭😭 https://t.co/5nHkVdoPhv pic.twitter.com/2DC9ND0HJA — Rahul (@exceedingxpuns) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)