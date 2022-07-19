Abdullah Shafique struck his second Test century as he put Pakistan in a strong position to chase down the 342-run total set by Sri Lanka for them to win the 1st Test in Galle. The right-hander showed immense grit and patience to grind out the three-figure score, that came off 238 deliveries with five fours and one six.

A FOURTH-INNINGS SPECIAL BY ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE 🙌 What a time to bring up his second Test 💯#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/NnO5bO8oND — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2022

