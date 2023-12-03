Abhimanyu Mithun has come under the scanner of fans after he bowled an extravagant no-ball during the Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors match in the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 competition on December 2. This incident happened in the second innings of the match when Mithun, a former Indian cricketer and a domestic stalwart from Karnataka appeared to not just over-step the line but do so by a big margin. The video of this soon went viral all over social media and it has gotten fans talking, some of whom have alleged foul play being involved. Bulls-Eye! Suresh Raina Pulls Off Sensational Direct-Hit to Run Out Iqbal Abdulla During Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad LLC 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Normal stuff going on in the Abu Dhabi T10 league pic.twitter.com/jBGFUeQJFw — The Big Show (@ravi_layer) December 2, 2023

'Sad'

Felt quite sad after seeing this https://t.co/qj9OsmxuYS — Siddhesh Yeole (@siddhesh_1680) December 3, 2023

'Fixing'

Didn't I said this yesterday There is blatant match fixing happening in daylight https://t.co/PUTDS81NX2 pic.twitter.com/n7k5eVuWB9 — Raazi (@Rg86037221) December 2, 2023

'Bookmakers at Play?'

'Never Seen a Bigger No Ball'

Watha 😵 never seen a bigger no ball. https://t.co/oZUoGIdcdb — JC (@jc_writes_) December 2, 2023

'Haven't Seen Something Like This'

Whoa!! Haven’t seen something like this in my decades of cricket watching. https://t.co/wI7GTTpxr2 — Believer - Blue Tick was here (@jambukes) December 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)