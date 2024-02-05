Team India secured a memorable victory defeating England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. England needed 332 runs to chase down  India's fourth innings target, but India restricted them to only 292 and levelled the series 1-1. Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the key performers of the Test match who orchestrated India's victory and fans took to social media to praise their performances alongside celebrating India's victory. India Beat England by 106 Runs in 2nd Test 2024; Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Shine As Hosts Level Series 1–1.

Absolute Rollercoaster

It Would Be Fun

Bumrah Jaisa Koi Ich Nahi Hai

Fans React As They Celebrate the Win

Fantastic Games

More Fans React

