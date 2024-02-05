Team India secured a memorable victory defeating England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. England needed 332 runs to chase down India's fourth innings target, but India restricted them to only 292 and levelled the series 1-1. Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the key performers of the Test match who orchestrated India's victory and fans took to social media to praise their performances alongside celebrating India's victory. India Beat England by 106 Runs in 2nd Test 2024; Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill Shine As Hosts Level Series 1–1.

Absolute Rollercoaster

A nail-biting Test match concludes in Vizag with Team India securing a 106-run win. An absolute rollercoaster! 👏👏 #INDvENG #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/hTnj0D7Oki — Mandira Mathur (@its_mandira_) February 5, 2024

It Would Be Fun

India 🇮🇳 level the series 1-1 Won the 2nd Test against England 👏 It would be fun to watch the last 3 Test matches as well 🔥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/swMVrQxK6M — H A M Z A 🇵🇰 (@HamzaKhan259) February 5, 2024

Bumrah Jaisa Koi Ich Nahi Hai

Bumrah jaisa koi ich nahi hai....well played team india. Hard fought victory. Hope for a comprehensive victory in next matches. Cheers to young yashasvi jaiswal for a great knock #INDvENG — कौशिक प्रसाद 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@KausikaPrasada) February 5, 2024

Fans React As They Celebrate the Win

Thanks to jaiswal, gill and bumrah especially , we finally level the series. Just Virat in place of Bharat should be the change for next match . #INDvENG — Suyash Chaurasia (@Suyash_04) February 5, 2024

Fantastic Games

Fantastic game of cricket! A surprising end to the match. Script seemed following the 1st test but this time England crumbled. The series is beautifully poised at 1-1! #INDvENG India's batting scratchy & cause for concern. @ashwinravi99 stranded on 499. @ShubmanGill @ImRo45 — Sanjib KD (@bookishdramas) February 5, 2024

More Fans React

India’s first innings display just about enough for them to get this second test victory. Bumrah for them has to be said was totally phenomenal and Jaiswal batting display in first innings was special. Only criticism we can have is we didn’t score enough runs in either innings. — Khaleem Azam ⚒🫧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AzamWHUFC) February 5, 2024

