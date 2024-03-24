During a local club T20 match in South Africa, hilarious celebrations were seen at the Paarl Cricket Club. When five runs were needed on the last ball, the opposition batsman hit a reverse sweep six and helped his team get over the line. His teammates when ecstatic and came to the ground and jumped on him. On the other hand, the non-striker ran into the dressing room and congratulated the support staff. MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar Visits Sathyam Movies At Chennai Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match, VIdeo Goes Viral!

Hilarious Scenes from South Africa

5 runs to win. 1 ball left... Absolute scenes at Paarl Cricket Club last night! 🤯😂 Take a bow, Waylin September 👏 via @GoldrushSA #ClubCricket #LoveCricket pic.twitter.com/f56EcB4JUV — Cricket District (@cricketdistrict) March 22, 2024

