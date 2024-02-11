Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary called for the Ranji Trophy to be scrapped, stating that he was unhappy with the tournament losing its 'charm and importance.' In a scathing post on 'X' formerly Twitter, the cricketer, who also is the Sports Minister of West Bengal, wrote that many things were going wrong with the tournament which has left him frustrated. He later took to his Facebook page and conducted a live session where he announced his decision to retire from first-class cricket after Bengal's match against Bihar. Tiwary highlighted a lack of privacy for the cricketers during their match against Kerala at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram. He also stated that the BCCI Code of Conduct prevents him from saying certain things as a player and captain and he would speak up after retirement. ‘Always by My Side’ Rohit Sharma Posts Picture With Ritika Sajdeh Amid Drama Surrounding MI Captaincy Change Ahead of IPL 2024.

Manoj Tiwary's Post on 'X'

Ranji trophy should be scrapped off from the calendar from the next season onwards. So many things going wrong in the tournament. So many things need to looked into in order to save this prestigious tournament which has a rich history. It’s losing its charm and importance.… — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 10, 2024

