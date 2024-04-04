The Punjab Kings registered a three-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans handing them their second loss in the Indian Premier League 2024. It was youngster Shashank Singh, who shined with the bat for PBKS and played an unbeaten knock of 61 runs from 29 balls smashing six fours and four sixes. Shashank was the player who was picked up by the PBKS team management at a base price of 20 lakh. However, there was a bit of confusion in their camp regarding the purchase as they wanted the other Shashank Singh. However, Kings couldn't do anything with it as they had already won the bid for him. Titans were very much favourites to win the match until Shashank came into bat for the Kings. GT set up a target of 200 runs for the visitors which was chased down by the Shikhar Dhawan-led side who chased down the target with one ball to spare.'Shashank Singh' Responds After Punjab Kings Issue Clarification Regarding ‘Accidental’ Bidding During IPL 2024 Auction

PBKS Register Second IPL 2024 Win

