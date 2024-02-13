Australian spinner Adam Zampa faced an assault in front of the rampaging Caribbean batters Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford during the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI and registers an unwanted figure of 1/65, which is the most expensive spell bowled by an Australian cricketer in T20Is. Adam Zampa conceded 28 runs in the 19th over of the innings as he got hit by Andre Russell for four sixes in the over. Andre Russell Suffers Blow to His Hand From a Spencer Johnson Bouncer During AUS vs WI 3rd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

Adam Zampa Registers Most Expensive Figures By An Australian in T20Is

Most Expensive Bowling Spell For Australia In T20Is: 65/1 - Adam Zampa 64/2 - Andrew Tye 64/1 - Aaron Hardie 60/0 - Mitchell Starc 59/0 - Kane Richardson 57/1 - Riley Meredith 56/1 - Brett Lee#AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/1zV1S1MsMR — Cartoon Cricket Council (@cccseries) February 13, 2024

