Adam Zampa has been used as an Impact Player for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The Australian leg-spinner was brought in for the last ball of the innings and he has replaced Jos Buttler, who was the top-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in the first innings with 52 runs. Zampa had earlier played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL. Jos Buttler Becomes Third Quickest Batter to Score 3,000 IPL Runs, Achieves Feat During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Adam Zampa Replaces Jos Buttler

Alright, 176 to defend. Zampa subbed in. Thoughts? 👀 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2023

