Cricket stadiums are always entertained when the England's Barmy Army is around supporting the England national cricket team in International tours. This time during the India vs England third Test match at Rajkot, the barmy army helps a young Indian fan receive the autograph of Washington Sundar. Just behind the dug out of the Indian cricketers, the Barmy Army and the fan was positioned. The Barmy Army chanted Washington's name and one of the support staffs came out to take a hat from the fan and returned after getting is signed by Washington. Ben Stokes Pats on Yashasvi Jaiswal's Back On Way to Dressing Room, Lauds Him for Scoring Double Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Barmy Army Helps Young Indian Fan Get Washington Sundar's Autograph

When you’re desperate to get an Indian players autograph… …sometimes you need some help from the Army 😂✍️ Thanks @washisundar555 👏 pic.twitter.com/bDedyWtMvj — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) February 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)