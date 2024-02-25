Rohit Sharma is always box office when he is on the field or in the dressing room and he never leaves any opportunity to display his signature personality which leaves the fans in smiles. This time, he stopped the bowler and asked Sarfaraz Khan who was batting in silly point to wear helmet as there was a danger of getting injured. Rohit said 'ae bhai, zyada hero mat ban' (Listen brother, don't try to be a hero) as he asked to point towards the dressing room for helmet. Fans loved his style and made the video viral on social media. Ravi Ashwin Equals Anil Kumble's Record Of Most Five-Wicket Hauls By an Indian, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Suggestion to Sarfaraz Khan to Wear Helmet Goes Viral!

