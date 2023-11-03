Afghanistan won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter with Netherlands beating them by seven wickets and moving to the fifth position of the points table. They stay alive in the race to the semifinal of the competition and also almost ensured their place in the Champions Trophy 2025. During the match, the Afghanistan players were spotted offering namaz. Fans loved their devotion and the picture went viral in no time. Afghanistan Defeat Netherlands By Seven Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Clash, Almost Ensure Qualification For Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan Players Offer Namaz During CWC 2023 Match Against Netherlands

