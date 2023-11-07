Ibrahim Zadran scored a sparkling century while Rashid Khan provided some late fireworks as Afghanistan scored 291/5 against Australia in CWC 2023, their highest total in World Cups. Zadran created history as he became the first Afghanistan batter to hit a century in ICC World Cups, finishing with a score of 129 off 143 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Rashid Khan came in towards the end and smashed 35 runs off 18 balls with two fours and three sixes to take his side to a formidable score, which is also the highest total at the Wankhede Stadium in ODIs. Ibrahim Zadran Becomes First Afghanistan Batsman To Score a Century in ICC World Cups, Achieves Feat During AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match.

AUS vs AFG Innings Update

