The ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 tournament is underway in Dubai, with record eight-time champion Team India taking on Afghanistan on December 08. The 2017 Champion Afghanistan were invited to bat first on a bowler-friendly pitch. As expected, Afghanistan crumbled to right-arm medium-pacer Raj Limbani and spinner Arshin Kulkarni – who took three wickets each. Nanam Tiwari took two wickets, while debutant Murugan Abhishek and Musheer Khan contributed with one wicket each. Afghanistan opener Jamshid Zardan provided some resistance with 43 runs off 75 balls. On Which Channel ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Continental Cricket Tournament in India?

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ACC Asia Cup 2023

Team India's bowling excellence shines as they skilfully leave Team Afghanistan all out at 173 runs, leaving no room for escape! 174 runs required for Team India to rise to victory. #ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/6lWHudkvRr — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)