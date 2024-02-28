Chasing a massive target of 215 in 20 overs, defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars could score 154 runs against Multan Sultans. Playing three back-to-back finals in PSL, both teams had fierce rivalry amongst them, but Multan Sultans are performing at the highest level this season while the Lahore side is yet to win a match. In a league match on February 27, 2024, Multan Sultans dominated the match against Lahore Qalandars. Aftab Ibrahim took Fakhar Zaman’s important wicket, uprooting his stumps with a great delivery at a crucial time to give his side a breakthrough. In a joyous mood, Aftab Ibrahim celebrated the wicket in a very unusual manner, which caught many eye-balls. Watch the video below, PSL 2024 Points Table Updated: Multan Sultans Retains Top Spot, Winless Lahore Qalandars Remain in Bottom Spot.

Watch Aftab Ibrahim's Unique Celebration After Taking Fakhar Zaman’s Wicket

