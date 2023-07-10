An indomitable spirit can overcome extreme difficulty and give the courage to fight through it. Nidhish Rajagopal, despite having injured his left hand, came on to bat. With eight stitches in hand, he endured the pain and smashed 76 runs, stitching an important partnership with Ajitesh Guruswamy in the TNPL 2023 Eliminator and took Nellai Royal Kings to victory against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Nidhish Rajagopal Smashes 76 Runs During TNPL 2023 Match Eliminator

