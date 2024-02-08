Veteran cricketer Imran Tahir showed some pure athleticism and grabbed a stunning catch while running back during the Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 Eliminator match. The 44-year-old never backed down and went on to catch the ball and dismissed Paarl Royal's Mitchell Van Buuren. Joburg Super Kings went on to win the match by nine wickets and will now be facing Durban's Super Giants next in Qualifier 2 of SA20 2024. Stunner! Aiden Markram Grabs Sensational One-Handed Diving Catch To Dismiss JJ Smuts During Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 2024 Qualifier 1.

