Inter Kashi will go head-to-head against Aizawl FC on Thursday, December 21. Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi I-League 2023-24 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi in I-League 2023-24 will be live telecasted in Eurosport India channel on TV. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi match on the FanCode app and website and the Indian Football Official YouTube channel. India to Host FIFA World Cup 2034? AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Tells Members About Plan to Co-Host Football WC With Saudi Arabia.

Aizawl FC vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

