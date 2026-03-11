Pakistan’s new era of ODI cricket faced a harsh reality check today as their top order collapsed to 77-7 against Bangladesh in PAK vs BAN 1st ODI 2026 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. In the opening fixture of a three-match series, a revamped batting line-up crumbled under the express pace of Nahid Rana. The dramatic slump triggered a wave of 'Aj Phir LEARN Hai' (Today is another 'learning' day) funny memes across social media. The phrase, a satirical nod to the team management’s frequent use of 'learning from mistakes' following defeats, began trending as fans expressed frustration with the experimental squad's performance. Funny memes featured disappointed fans and ironic captions, mocking the bold reset that saw three debutants fall for cheap scores. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 1st ODI 2026.

Aaj Phir LEARN Hai

lagta hai aj phir LEARN hai#BanVPak — Noman Yousafzai (@NYousafxai) March 11, 2026

100?

At least make 100 🙏#BANvPAK — Ramzy 🇵🇰🇬🇧 (@Ramz_004) March 11, 2026

New Era Begins

A new era in Pakistan cricket has begun today, and they're: 70-6 😂#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/Xc51gBo8yJ — Cricket Observer (@cricketobs) March 11, 2026

Sir Mitchell Nahid McGrath Rana Steyn

Nahid Rana Today

Nahid Rana, when Pakistani batters are at the crease.....#pakvsban pic.twitter.com/YHM7tmPMIm — Hanan (@Maliksahaab_0) March 11, 2026

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