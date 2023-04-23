Ajinkya Rahane scored an impressive 71, while Devon Conway and Shivam Dube too starred with half-centuries as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The CSK batters took apart the KKR bowling and posted a massive 235/4 after being put to bat first in this match. In response, KKR started off poorly and despite half-centuries from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh, the hosts finished 49 runs short. 'Dhoni Review System!' Fans React After MS Dhoni Takes Successful Review for No Ball During KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

