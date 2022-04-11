Besides enthralling fans with his appetite for runs, Alastair Cook showed off his humorous side as well, this time with the ball in hand. The former England captain took a hilarious run-up to bowl to Australian Jack Bird during Essex's County Championship game against Kent. Cook outstretched and folded his arms in an awkward manner and ran up to deliver the ball while looking at the off-side. He also appeared to have a smile on his face.

Watch Video Here:

Sir Alastair Cook, ever the entertainer 😂#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/JRYCeI11oM — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 10, 2022

