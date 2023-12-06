Ahead of the three-match Test series against Australia, Pakistan are playing a four-day match against Prime Minster's XI. The game will provide Pakistan a much-needed practice ahead of the crucial Test series. Meanwhile, on day one former Pakistan captain Babar Azam enjoyed his time in the middle. Babar, who relinquished his captaincy duties recently, was seen trying to stop the ball at non-striker's end after Shan Masood played a drive. Apparently, it was all in fun. The video of same has now gone viral on social media. How to Watch Australia Prime Minister’s XI vs Pakistan, Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of PM-XI vs PAK Practice Match With Timing in IST.

Watch Video

Babar Azam keeping himself in the game at the non-striker's end.... #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/bMZk2Nk7pi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2023

