A lot of fans would be breathing a sigh of relief to see Virat Kohli shake hands with Sourav Ganguly after the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 8. Earlier this season, the two did not shake hands after these two sides clashed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and subsequently, reports arose of them unfollowing each other on Instagram after that incident. But all the controversy between these two Indian cricket legends seems to have ended with them sharing a handshake. Ganguly also tapped Kohli on his shoulder after they shook hands after the match. Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in IPL 2023. Mohammed Siraj Engages in Heated Exchanges With Phil Salt and David Warner During DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli having handshake after the match. Looks like the controversy between both of them is over. pic.twitter.com/aVk3HmYaUq — 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) May 6, 2023

Handshake between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/j0LGdxxP6A — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 6, 2023

