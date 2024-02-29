Youngster Dhruv Jurel has shared a social media post with head coach Rahul Dravid in which he paid tribute to him. Jurel went on to caption the post as,"Junior to Senior but always a student of this great man." Jurel shared a photo from his junior team days and a recent photo from the IND vs ENG Test series. Jurel won the Player of the Match award for his performance in the 4th Test match between India and England. BCCI Excludes Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan From New Annual Player Contract List for 2023-24 Season; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Retain A+ Category.

View Pic Here

Junior to Senior but always a student of this great man. 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/lsyCXmo5qz— Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21) February 28, 2024

