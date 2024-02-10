Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently shared an adorable post on Instagram where he posted a picture of him with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and his caption read 'Always By My Side'. While this looks like a husband's romantic message for his wife, it might also be a way of thanking Ritika for taking a stand for him while Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher explained the transition of captaincy from Rohit to Hardik Pandya. Ritika dropped a comment 'So many things wrong' under Boucher's explanation which indicated that all is not well between Rohit and Mumbai Indians. ‘So Many Things Wrong…..’ Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Drops Comment on Mark Boucher’s Video Explaining Appointment of Hardik Pandya As Mumbai Indians Captain.

Rohit Sharma's Instagram Post

